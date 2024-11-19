Thorney Technologies Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting a purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares on the previous day. This activity is part of a continued effort by the company to manage its share capital effectively, aiming to potentially enhance shareholder value.

