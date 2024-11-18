News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that 10,000 shares were bought back on the previous day. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, capturing the interest of market enthusiasts. The total number of securities bought back now stands at 557,365.

