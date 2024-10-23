News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Technologies Ltd Implements Share Buy-Back

October 23, 2024 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,773,335 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back initiative. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.