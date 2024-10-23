Thorney Technologies Ltd Implements Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,773,335 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back initiative. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

