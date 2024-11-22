Thorney Technologies Increases Stake in Anatara Lifesciences

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Thorney Technologies Ltd has increased its stake in Anatara Lifesciences Limited, boosting its voting power to 9.83% from the previous 7.76%. The change was achieved through several share placements and rights issues over the past two years. This move could signal Thorney’s growing confidence in Anatara’s market potential.
For further insights into AU:ANR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.