Thorney Technologies Increases Stake in Anatara Lifesciences

Thorney Technologies Ltd has increased its stake in Anatara Lifesciences Limited, boosting its voting power to 9.83% from the previous 7.76%. The change was achieved through several share placements and rights issues over the past two years. This move could signal Thorney’s growing confidence in Anatara’s market potential.

