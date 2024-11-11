Thorney Technologies Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Shareholders showed overwhelming support for the proposals, with a high percentage voting in favor. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

