Thorney Technologies Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 11, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Shareholders showed overwhelming support for the proposals, with a high percentage voting in favor. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

