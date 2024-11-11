News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Focuses on Tech Investments Amid Market Challenges

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited reports a slight decrease in its net tangible asset backing per share for October 2024, amidst challenging market conditions. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on its strategy to invest in early-stage tech companies across diverse sectors such as fintech and AI. Thorney continues its on-market share buyback initiative, aimed at reducing the discount between the share price and NTA.

