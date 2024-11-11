Thorney Technologies Eyes Future Growth Despite 2024 Losses

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd reported a 15.6% decline in its investment portfolio for the fiscal year ending June 2024, but remains optimistic about future performance due to its diverse mix of early-stage and cash-generating companies. Key investments, such as Clarity Pharmaceuticals, showed strong performance, while others like Dubber Corporation faced challenges. The company continues to leverage its international networks for high-quality deal flow in both listed and unlisted technology entities.

