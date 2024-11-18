News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Expands Stake in Dubber Corp

November 18, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has increased its stake in Dubber Corporation Limited, boosting its voting power with the acquisition of additional shares. The move highlights Thorney’s strategy to strengthen its influence within Dubber, a key player in voice data and communication technology. This change could signal potential strategic shifts or developments within Dubber as Thorney solidifies its position.

