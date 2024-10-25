News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Expands Stake in Beonic Limited

October 25, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has increased its stake in Beonic Limited, boosting its voting power from 16.33% to 17.43% following a series of market purchases. This strategic move highlights Thorney’s growing influence in Beonic, which could attract the attention of investors keen on tracking shifts in shareholder power within the stock market.

