Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 200,000 shares repurchased on the most recent day, adding to a total of 1,859,865 shares previously bought back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital management.

