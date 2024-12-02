Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 200,000 shares repurchased on the most recent day, adding to a total of 1,859,865 shares previously bought back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital management.
