Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back, with a total of 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 1,668,292 shares already bought back. The announcement made on May 31, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing effort to repurchase its securities, as disclosed to the ASX under code TEK.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.