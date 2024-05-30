News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has released an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares purchased on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 1,488,292. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and is being executed on the market.

