Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Ltd has released an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares purchased on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 1,488,292. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and is being executed on the market.

