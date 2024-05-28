Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has provided an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day. The announcement on May 29, 2024, follows the company’s latest buy-back activity, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 1,308,292. This step is part of Thorney Technologies’ strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

