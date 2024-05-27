News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a series of daily notifications, showing the company’s continued effort to repurchase its shares from the market. The total number of shares bought back to date now stands at 1,128,292.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.