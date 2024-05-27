Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 180,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a series of daily notifications, showing the company’s continued effort to repurchase its shares from the market. The total number of shares bought back to date now stands at 1,128,292.

