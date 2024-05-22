Thorney Technologies Continues Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 180,000 shares on the previous day to add to the 948,292 already bought back. This on-market buy-back is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to repurchase its ordinary fully paid shares, as indicated by the daily buy-back notification.

