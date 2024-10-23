Thorney Technologies Concludes Significant Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has completed a buy-back of over 18.5 million ordinary fully paid securities, amounting to approximately AUD 2.5 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares on the market. Investors may find this buy-back an intriguing signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

