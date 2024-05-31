News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Buy-Back Cuts Shares

May 31, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,668,292 ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 31, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and providing value to its shareholders.

