Thorney Technologies Buy-Back Cuts Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,668,292 ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 31, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and providing value to its shareholders.

