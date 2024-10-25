Thorney Technologies Boosts Stake in Beonic Limited

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has increased its stake in Beonic Limited, raising its voting power from 16.33% to 17.43% as of October 23, 2024. The company made several market purchases, acquiring over 8 million additional ordinary shares. This strategic move signals Thorney’s growing influence and interest in Beonic Limited.

