Thorney Technologies Announces Update on Stock Buy-Back

December 01, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back, with 150,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased recently, adding to a total of 1,709,865 bought back previously. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

