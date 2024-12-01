Thorney Technologies Announces Update on Stock Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back, with 150,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased recently, adding to a total of 1,709,865 bought back previously. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

