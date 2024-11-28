News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Announces Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, having repurchased 170,000 shares recently. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital efficiently, drawing interest from investors keen on market dynamics and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

