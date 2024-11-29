Thorney Technologies Announces Share Buy-Back Cessation

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Technologies Limited has announced the cessation of 1,539,865 fully paid ordinary securities as part of an on-market buy-back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this activity indicative of Thorney’s financial health and future growth potential.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.