News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Technologies Announces Share Buy-Back Cessation

November 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Technologies Limited has announced the cessation of 1,539,865 fully paid ordinary securities as part of an on-market buy-back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this activity indicative of Thorney’s financial health and future growth potential.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.