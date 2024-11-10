News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Technologies Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has initiated an on-market buy-back, purchasing 150,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares as part of its ongoing strategy to manage capital efficiently. This move is likely to capture the interest of investors looking at stock buy-backs as a signal of a company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.