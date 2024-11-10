Thorney Technologies Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Ltd has initiated an on-market buy-back, purchasing 150,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares as part of its ongoing strategy to manage capital efficiently. This move is likely to capture the interest of investors looking at stock buy-backs as a signal of a company’s confidence in its financial health.
