Thorney Technologies Advances Share Buy-Back Program

November 13, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update regarding their ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 200,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. With a total of 193,091 shares already bought back prior to the latest transaction, the company continues to actively manage its capital structure.

