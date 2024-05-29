Thorney Technologies Adjusts Tinybeans Holdings

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has reported a change in their substantial holdings in Tinybeans Group Limited, triggered by an upcoming issuance of 5,882,353 entitlement shares by Tinybeans. This event, which is expected to dilute Thorney’s holding in TNY, requires the company to file an updated notice of interest as a substantial holder. The changes in shareholdings reflect various transactions by Thorney associated entities, including new share acquisitions and underwriting activities.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.