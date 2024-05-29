News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Adjusts Tinybeans Holdings

May 29, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has reported a change in their substantial holdings in Tinybeans Group Limited, triggered by an upcoming issuance of 5,882,353 entitlement shares by Tinybeans. This event, which is expected to dilute Thorney’s holding in TNY, requires the company to file an updated notice of interest as a substantial holder. The changes in shareholdings reflect various transactions by Thorney associated entities, including new share acquisitions and underwriting activities.

