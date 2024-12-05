Thorney Technologies’ Active Share Buy-Back Strategy

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd is actively buying back its ordinary fully paid shares on the market, with 200,000 shares repurchased just yesterday. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage the company’s capital structure. Investors might find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its own value.

