Thorney Opportunities Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 75,000 ordinary shares repurchased on the most recent day, adding to a total of over 4.9 million shares bought back so far. This strategy is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:TOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.