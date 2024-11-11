Thorney Opportunities Reports Strong Growth and Record Dividend

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for the 2024 fiscal year with a notable after-tax NTA growth exceeding 24%, largely driven by active involvement in M&A activities within the infrastructure and resource sectors. The company has declared a record fully franked dividend, highlighting its strong commitment to shareholder returns despite challenging economic conditions. Key portfolio companies such as MMA Offshore Limited and Decmil Group Limited significantly contributed to this success, demonstrating Thorney’s effective active investment strategy.

