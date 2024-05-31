Thorney Opportunities Reduces Issued Capital

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced the cancellation of 1,007,147 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 31, 2024. This strategic move by the company marks a significant reduction in its issued capital, potentially impacting stock market dynamics and investor portfolios.

