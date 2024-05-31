News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Opportunities Reduces Issued Capital

May 31, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced the cancellation of 1,007,147 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 31, 2024. This strategic move by the company marks a significant reduction in its issued capital, potentially impacting stock market dynamics and investor portfolios.

For further insights into AU:TOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.