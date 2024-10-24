Thorney Opportunities Ltd Updates on Stock Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, purchasing an additional 34,500 ordinary shares. This move is part of their broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management. Investors may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

