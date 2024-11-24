News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates Share Buy-Back Program

November 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has updated their ongoing buy-back program, announcing the repurchase of an additional 15,000 ordinary fully paid shares, bringing the total to over 5.1 million shares bought back. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize their capital structure, offering a potential boost to investor confidence.

