Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 20,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This strategic move is part of a larger initiative by the company to manage its capital effectively, having already bought back over 4.5 million shares. Investors are keen to see how these buy-backs will impact the company’s stock performance in the coming months.

