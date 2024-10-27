News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

October 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 20,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This strategic move is part of a larger initiative by the company to manage its capital effectively, having already bought back over 4.5 million shares. Investors are keen to see how these buy-backs will impact the company’s stock performance in the coming months.

