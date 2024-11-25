Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, successfully repurchasing a total of 80,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate its shares and potentially enhance shareholder value.
