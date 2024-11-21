Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 75,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of over 5 million shares. This buy-back strategy indicates the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:TOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.