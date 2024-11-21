Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 75,000 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of over 5 million shares. This buy-back strategy indicates the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
