Thorney Opportunities Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 9,201 ordinary fully paid securities in the latest daily buy-back. This move signifies the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

