Thorney Opportunities Ltd Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Thorney Opportunities Ltd announced that all resolutions at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. The key resolutions included the approval of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Henry Lanzer as director. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.

