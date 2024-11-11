Thorney Opportunities Ltd Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd announced that all resolutions at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. The key resolutions included the approval of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Henry Lanzer as director. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.
