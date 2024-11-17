Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Initiates Strategic Share Buy-Back

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced an ongoing on-market buy-back program, acquiring a total of 4,919,301 ordinary fully paid securities as of November 18, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The recent update reveals the purchase of 75,000 shares on the previous day.

