Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Increases Share Buy-Back Program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has continued its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 47,247 ordinary shares. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to over 4.48 million. Investors might find this buy-back strategy promising as it potentially indicates confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:TOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.