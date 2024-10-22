News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Increases Share Buy-Back Program

October 22, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has continued its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 47,247 ordinary shares. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to over 4.48 million. Investors might find this buy-back strategy promising as it potentially indicates confidence in the company’s future performance.

