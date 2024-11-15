Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Extends Share Buy-Back Program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.
Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 75,000 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors interested in stock buy-back activities may find this development noteworthy.
