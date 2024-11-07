News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Expands Share Buy-Back Program

November 07, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced the continuation of its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 50,000 shares, raising the total to over 4.6 million shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this an encouraging sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

