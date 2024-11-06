Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 50,000 ordinary shares. This strategic move signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital management. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the stock’s market dynamics.

