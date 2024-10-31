News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Ltd Announces Securities Buy-Back

October 31, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced the cessation of 475,043 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back as of October 31, 2024. The move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, which could impact the stock’s value and investor interest. This buy-back reflects Thorney’s commitment to optimizing shareholder returns and ensuring efficient capital allocation.

