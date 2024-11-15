News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Invests in Retail Food Group

November 15, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has become a substantial holder in Retail Food Group Limited, acquiring a 5.05% voting power through 125,974,598 ordinary shares. This move reflects Thorney’s strategic investment approach, potentially influencing the financial and operating decisions in the company. Investors might find this development significant as it could impact the market dynamics of Retail Food Group.

