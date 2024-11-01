Thorney Opportunities Increases Stake in EarlyPay Limited

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited [ASX:EPY] has seen a notable increase in its substantial holding by Thorney Opportunities Ltd, which now holds 12.88% of the company’s shares, up from 9.56%. This change, resulting from recent market purchases, signals growing investor confidence in EarlyPay’s potential within the financial markets. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects a strategic move by Thorney Opportunities to strengthen its influence in EarlyPay.

