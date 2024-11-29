Thorney Opportunities Announces Cessation of Securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced the cessation of 654,201 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy, potentially aiming to enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets may find this development indicative of the company’s future financial positioning.

