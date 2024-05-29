Thorney Opportunities Adjusts Tinybeans Holding

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has filed a notice regarding a change in their substantial holding in Tinybeans Group Limited, due to the expected issuance of additional entitlement shares. This issuance is set to dilute Thorney’s holding in Tinybeans Group from a voting power of 19.90% to 29.24%. Investors should note that Thorney will be required to update their interest in Tinybeans Group within two business days following the share issue.

