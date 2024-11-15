Thorney Opportunities Acquires Stake in Retail Food Group

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has become a substantial holder in Retail Food Group Limited, acquiring a 5.05% voting power with 125,974,598 ordinary shares. This move highlights Thorney’s strategic interest in the company, potentially influencing RFG’s financial and operating policies. Investors might consider this development as a significant shift in RFG’s shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.