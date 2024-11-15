News & Insights

Thorney Opportunities Acquires Stake in Retail Food Group

November 15, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has become a substantial holder in Retail Food Group Limited, acquiring a 5.05% voting power with 125,974,598 ordinary shares. This move highlights Thorney’s strategic interest in the company, potentially influencing RFG’s financial and operating policies. Investors might consider this development as a significant shift in RFG’s shareholder dynamics.

