Thorney Increases Stake in Earlypay, Gains More Influence

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has increased its stake in Earlypay Limited, boosting its voting power from 9.56% to 12.88% through a recent market purchase. The acquisition, involving nearly 5 million shares, reflects Thorney’s strategic interest in Earlypay. This move could signal Thorney’s confidence in Earlypay’s growth potential.

