Thorne Healthtech (THRN) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) has been revised to 8.50 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 10.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.01% from the latest reported closing price of 10.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thorne Healthtech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRN is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 6,478K shares. The put/call ratio of THRN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Emerald Advisers holds 974K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 824K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 8.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSPGX - Emerald Growth Fund holds 460K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Thorne Healthtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams.

