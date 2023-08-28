Thorne HealthTech Stock Jumps On Acquisition News, Was It In Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) are up over 28% at $10.07 in premarket trading today as the company is all set to be acquired by L Catterton, a global consumer-focused investment firm, for about 680 million.

Thorne HealthTech is a wellness company that is involved in delivering personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations.

L Catterton will commence a tender offer to acquire all of Thorne's outstanding shares of common stock for $10.20 per share in cash and the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Thorne HealthTech was featured on our site on May 18, 2023, when it was trading around $4.38. (Report titled "Will Thorne HealthTech Walk The Talk In Meeting Operational And Financial Goals?")

The offer price of $10.20 per share represents a gain of over 130% in a little over 3 months.

