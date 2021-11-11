Dividends
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TBLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TBLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBLD was $20, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 5.1% increase over the 52 week low of $19.03.

